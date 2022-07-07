Glenwood Springs area arts and entertainment happenings

Peach Street Revival plays the next in the Glenwood Springs Summer of Music concert series, July 13 in Two Rivers Park.

R2 Gallery exhibition opens Friday

Carbondale Arts presents a new solo exhibition by painter and sculptor Tania Dibbs , opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday with an artist talk at the R2 Gallery in the Launchpad on Fourth Street. A reception is slated for 6-8 p.m.

“Tania Dibbs is an internationally collected artist who explores the jagged intersection between the natural world, humanity and culture through painting and sculpture,” a press release states.

Her show is scheduled to be on display through Aug. 11 at Carbondale Arts’ Launchpad, open weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday music in Sopris Park

Carbondale’s Second Sunday in Sopris Park music series features the Cruz Contreras Band on Sunday from 4-7 p.m.

The Americana band is described as “sweet southern music at its finest … telling whisky-soaked tales of love and heartbreak.”

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. No glass containers, alcohol or dogs in Sopris Park.

Summer of Music welcomes Peach Street Revival

Next up in the Glenwood Springs Summer of Music concert series is Peach Street Revival, with opener Wild Flight starting at 6:30 p.m. July 13 in Two Rivers Park.

Peach Street Revival plays classic rock. Coming up July 20 is the Johnny O Band.

New Castle Market opens July 14

The New Castle Community Market is set to open for the season on July 14 at Burning Mountain Park on Main Street in New Castle, featuring fresh produce, honey, baked goods, canned goods, arts, books and food trucks.

The market is scheduled fro 4:30-7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 15, a news release states.

The July 14 market features live music by Valle Musico, hosted by New Castle Recreation, plus a dunk tank fundraiser for YouthZone.

Carbondale Garden Music Series resumes July 14

The next in the Garden Music Series at the Third Street Center in Carbondale features classical violinist MinTze Wu performing “Johannes & Clara,” from 6-8 p.m. July 14.

“In this program, we trace back to the letters exchanged between Johannes Brahms and Clara Schumann, and listen to the hidden longings inside the musical notes of these two celebrated musicians who deeply admire and influence each other, yet were separated by fate,” a release states.

English in Action benefit invites guest speaker Roya Hakakian

English In Action’s summer benefit feature guest speaker Roya Hakakian, author of “A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious,” and other works, from 5-7:30 p.m. July 14 at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen.

English in Action is a nonprofit organization serving the Roaring Fork Valley by helping immigrants who want to improve their English language skills through one-on-one mentoring and small group sessions.

The benefit event includes music by jazz vocalist Josefina Mendez during cocktails, followed by the program beginning at 6 p.m.

“Hakakian deftly points out in ‘A Beginner’s Guide,’ there is no one American immigrant experience,” a release states. “This fundraiser will highlight the diverse contributions of immigrants here in our Roaring Fork Valley and the importance of building stronger communities through cross-cultural exchange and understanding.”

For ticket information, visit englishinaction.org .