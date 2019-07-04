Glenwood Springs area weekend planner

A Band Called ALexis



FRIDAYS ON 7TH

4-5:30 p.m. Friday — Six-piece country and blues band A Band Called Alexis, based out of Western Colorado, plays downtown Glenwood.

Bethel Plaza, Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs | Free

Friday Afternoon Club: The Leonard Curry Trio

5 p.m. Friday —Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Friday Afternoon Club features the Leonard Curry Trio. Grab the Friday Glenwood Springs Post Independent and get the FAC coupon for a free gondola ride to the top for up to four people after 4 p.m. The Leonard Curry Trio blends folk, swing, rock, bluegrass and Irish tunes.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free

1st Friday Art Reception for Carla Reed

5 p.m. Friday — Opening reception for local artist Carla Reed, who works with many painting techniques including watercolor. Refreshments provided.

Midland Arts Company, 101 East 3rd Street, Rifle | Free

Under the Bridge Troll Theater

5:30 p.m. Friday — Performances will be under the Grand Avenue Bridge Thursday & Friday nights from 5:30-8:30pm. Activities will include art, dance, theater, music, magic, & more.

Bethel Plaza, Under the Grand Avenue Bridge, Glenwood Springs | Free

Gallery Reception for Rendered Time

6 p.m. Friday — Carbondale Clay Center presents Rendered Time, the exit show of 2017-19 Resident Artist Stephanie Seguin. Rendered Time is an exhibition comprised of 730 coil-built vessels made within a 6-month period.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St, Carbondale | Free

Live Music – LP Herd

7 p.m. Friday — Guitar duo LP Herd consisting of Larry & Patty Herd hail from the Austin music scene. Their sound is defined by Patty’s bluesy sultry voice and Larry’s jazz/blues inspired guitar style. Their song list includes jazz standards to rock, blues and country.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave, Basalt | Free | 970-927-0151

Live Music – Dwight F. Ferren

7 p.m. Friday — Solo acoustic guitar instrumentals by Dwight F. Ferren.

Kan Pai, 3950 Midland Ave., Glenwood Springs | No Cover Charge

Live Music

9 p.m. Friday — Live at Rivers Restaurant Friday July 5 from 9 – midnight. The Know Bodies Band playing rock & reggae.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | No Cover Charge

Redstone’s Magical Moments Summer Concert Series, 2019

6 p.m. Saturday — Dennis Johnson and the Mississippi Ramblers, performing roots, Americana, rock, blues and New Orleans grooves.

Redstone Park, Redstone Blvd., Redstone | Free

Music on the Mountain: The Goodman Band

6 p.m. Saturday — Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park’s mountain-top concert series features the Goodman Band, specializing in classic rock and Stevie Ray Vaughn cover tunes. The three-piece band features Gerry Goodman on guitar and vocals, Paul Barker on bass and vocals and Bruce Safken on drums and vocals.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | FREE with canned food donation after 4pm ($19/adults & $14/kids 3-12)

Drive-in Movies: ‘Bumblebee’

7 p.m. Saturday — Basalt Library, in partnership with the Basalt Chamber, hosts an outdoor movie experience playing all summer long. This month enjoy the Transformer move “Bumblebee.” Charlie finds a battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee taking refuge in a junkyard, and quickly learns he is no ordinary VW bug.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave, Basalt | Free

UPTOWN STRUTTERS

7 p.m. Saturday — Musicians Roberta Lewis, David Bluefield, Steve Cole and Billy Harmon bring Uptown Strutters to Basalt.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave, Basalt | Free | 970-927-0151

Hotel Colorado Historic Tours

7 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday — The historic Hotel Colorado and the Glenwood Springs Historical Society offer guided tours by the “ghosts” of colorful characters from Glenwood Springs’ past. The portrayalists will share unique and haunting stories of the Hotel Colorado’s history.

Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St, Glenwood Springs | $20