Glenwood Springs Art Council wants to paint the community with a wider brush

A group of friends enjoying the Culinary Arts Festival put together by the Glenwood Springs Arts Council.



The Glenwood Springs Arts Council is looking to expand its members for the upcoming year, especially as more in-person events become available to them with COVID-19 precautions lifting. Laurie Chase said the mission of the Council is to make art more abundant and accessible at the community level.

“Especially right now when everyone is very stressed. … art is a fantastic outlet,” Chase, board president of the art council said. “It just really helps with mental health for all age groups.”

The council is using April to promote adding new members with a raffle drawing for those who join by April 28, when the annual membership meeting will be held virtually. Local businesses donated $25 gift cards for the raffle and Chase said it is part of an effort to grow excitement and awareness about the council. Perks of becoming a member are numerous and Chase said perhaps the most rewarding is helping to spread arts throughout the Glenwood Springs community.

“(Members) get an advance notice of anything we’re doing. They also get discounts for any paid event we have,” Chase said.

A glass of wine being poured at the Culinary Arts Fest hosted by the Glenwood Springs Arts Council.



A news release states anyone who lives in Glenwood Springs can become a member by paying the annual fee on the council’s website here . Chase said the council is specifically looking to attract more younger members with it’s affordable student fee of $20.

“(Younger people) have a lot of good ideas. I want a plethora of age groups for sure because we can learn from each other,” Chase said.

The Glenwood Springs Art Council is currently waiting to be approved for a new space where future classes, exhibits and events can be held. The news release states besides becoming an insider on all things art-related in Glenwood, members can take on roles first-hand to help further the arts.

“(Members get) opportunities to promote the arts through the funding of scholarships and the presentation of the talents of artists in many genres,” the release states.

Once a new location is finalized, the art council plans to host a grand opening event held, and Chase said, hopefully a spring party that will help them spread the word about the events and courses they provide.

“I’m just really hoping that we can provide an artistic outlet for all different age groups in this space. Right now there will be very small classes because of social distancing, but we’re hoping to expand that since we’re just getting our foot back in the door,” Chase said.

A band playing at the 2019 International Jazz Fest hosted by the Glenwood Springs Arts Council.



In addition to spotlighting the arts, Chase said helping individuals who can’t afford classes is also one of Glenwood Springs Art Council’s main goals going forward, for all age ranges in Glenwood.

“We have a scholarship program that was just initiated last year and that helps kids 5-18 get some help getting into a class financially if they’re not able to. … We also would like to extend that to the adult population as well.”

