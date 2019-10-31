Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River District singled out for recognition

Andy Mueller, the general manager of the Colorado River District, addresses a crowd of 265 water managers, users and stakeholders in Grand Junction.

Brent Gardner-Smith / Aspen Journalism

The Colorado River District recently received special recognition from the Special District Association of Colorado.

The Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River District was named the 2019 J. Evan Goulding District of the Year by the association. The award is given annually to single out a district that demonstrates exceptional leadership and community spirit.

The Colorado River Water Conservation District, commonly known as the Colorado River District, was created in 1937 to oversee conservation, use and development of water resources of the Colorado River and its principal tributaries in the state of Colorado.

The river district is composed of 15 Western Slope counties with about 500,000 residents. The district covers about 29,000 square miles or roughly 28 percent of the land area of the state. It works to protect 70 percent of the water resources in the state. One way it fulfills its mission is through water storage and operational solutions that ensure economic, agricultural and environmental health of western Colorado. It also undertakes legislative and regulatory advocacy at the state and federal levels.

The district is overseen by a board of directors with one appointed representative from each of the 15 counties.