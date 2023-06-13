Glenwood Springs Blake Avenue Design project still taking comments until June 20

Blake Avenue at 10th Street, looking toward 11th Street.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

The city of Glenwood Springs held an open house on June 6 for local residents to talk about the Blake Avenue Design project.

City staff presented four concepts for the rebuild, using the block between 10th and 11th streets on Blake Avenue.

Each concept allows for a 10- to 11-foot drive lane, a 7- to 8-foot parking spot lane and a 6-foot bike lane. Some concepts remove the bike lane and widen the sidewalk for both bicycles and pedestrians to share while one concept removes parking from one side of the street to add a median.

The median concept also requires moving 80-year-old trees.

The city will be taking comments and suggestions until June 20. The presented concepts and link for comments can be found on the homepage of the main city website, in the Open Gov tab, under Ongoing Projects and Blake Avenue.

“The one important factor that jumped out at me is how difficult it was to get a grasp on the new plan without a side by side of what exists now,” Blake Avenue resident Jennifer Vanian said in an email. “Blake Avenue is very functional as it is. There were many ideas presented that could impact people’s yards and existing trees.”

Blake Avenue resident Adam Infascelli said he he doesn’t care what the city has to do, he is sick of people speeding down Blake Avenue and running stop signs. He’s seen dogs get hit and die, and little respect from people driving in front of his home.

Concept 1: Mostly prioritizes parking and pedestrians while removing the bike lane.

This concept would remove a designated bike lane from the street and widen the sidewalk, giving bicyclists the ability to choose the roadway or the sidewalk. One of the cons is that it could cause conflicts between bicyclists and pedestrians or motor vehicles.

​​”My impression is basically that we need a bicycle way, whether it’s a separated path, or a bicycle lane to be of a consistent, safe width and to go all the way through,” said Steve Smith, a member of the Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates.

This concept might not be wide enough for bikes and pedestrians, according to Smith. He said 10 feet could work, but it will have to be wide enough if it is to be shared.

Concept 2: Mostly prioritizes pedestrian safety, while still including a larger bike lane.

This would extend the curb at the intersections and possibly the middle part of the block to tighten the roadway. This would also make it so that drivers can see the pedestrians more clearly.

The curb extensions would also encourage slower turning speeds, and can be done at low-cost with temporary curbs, railings, planters or striping.

“I’m not sure that the painting of a line to designate the lane is gonna be a traffic calming device,” Blake Avenue resident Carolyn Cipperly said, explaining that narrowing the road can calm traffic but the bike lane might still make it look more open.

Although concept two is the most similar to the current layout of Blake Avenue between 10th and 11th streets, the cons include potentially losing the number of parking spots and higher expenses if fire hydrants need to be moved.

Cipperly noticed that the concepts that include curb extensions mentioned the potential loss of parking spots.

“This does nothing to address what will happen if they implement paid parking downtown,” she said. “We’re gonna have a lot more cars trying to park in the residential district and the residential neighborhoods.”

Concept 3: Is similar to concept one in prioritizing parking and pedestrians, but makes the sidewalk on one side much larger.

This concept also proposes curb extensions with the same pros and cons as concept two.

This concept removes the bike lane, but allows 10 feet of walkway on one side and 6 feet on the other side. It also adds 5 feet of grass area to the side of the walkway that is 10 feet, but only allows 6 feet of space for the trees on that side.

“In some portions of Blake, they will be putting the widened sidewalk right up against people’s houses,” Smith said. “In some cases then, you might be creating some conflict. If people want to set out their trash cans, put a lawn chair up, or have tools out, you’re getting into people’s active space and there might be more conflicts with that in some locations.”

This could possibly require moving trees along Blake Avenue.

Concept 4: Prioritizes calling traffic with a median, by removing parking on one side of the street, but keeping both bike lanes. It also prioritizes pedestrians and bicyclist safety.

This concept would open walkways and add a 6-foot median to Blake Avenue, but also requires removing the trees from one side of the street.

Cipperly was not a fan of the median idea because it would make it harder for residents to access their driveways from the opposite side of the road.

“You have to go to the next intersection and make a u-turn in the intersection, which does not make anything safer,” she said.

She was also concerned about what the city would do with the snow during the winter, and whether it’s a good idea to uproot aging trees to move them to the center median. She also noted that it would reduce shade during hot months and climate change.

“It’s very offensive in my opinion,” Cipperly said. “We’re supposed to be a Tree City USA.”

This concept gives pedestrians and bicyclists more safety from drivers, but reduced parking would also be a con for the downtown area.

“It’s important for engineers and architects to put together a side-by-side so the public doesn’t make an erroneous compliance and later find out they voluntarily opted to have the city take up (right-of-way) that has been lovingly tended for 80 years and will now be cement,” Vanian said. “The public needs to grasp these ideas will be in place for the next generation.”

Smith suggested possibly mixing and matching the current concepts to find something better for the community.

“I like certain features of each of the four but I don’t find any one of the four to be perfect yet,” Smith said. “I don’t think I found anything for bicycles in those four options that is just absolutely wrong.”

Concept four seemed to be the least liked while Cipperly and Vanian were not sure Blake needed any updates between Seventh Street to about 12th or 13th streets.

“How about we just put the code enforcement officer to make sure people actually stop at the stop sign and don’t speed,” Cipperly said. “Because that’s what we’re trying to address with all these plans.

“Frankly, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it as it is.”

Many of the larger concerns involve areas farther up Blake Avenue, like the space behind City Market that Cipperly called “no-man’s land” because of how wide and awkward the road gets and the stretch from 23rd to 27th streets.

“If we want people to take public transportation, we need to make it easier to get to the 27th Street bus stop and that would involve making that section a lot safer,” Cipperly said.