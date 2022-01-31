Glenwood Springs boards, commissions appointments take lead on City Council agenda

Several Glenwood Springs boards and commission members could be appointed to fill upcoming or current vacancies Thursday, during the city council’s regular meeting.

The council is slated to review six applications for four seats on the Tourism Management Board. Six people applied for the Arts and Culture Board, which has upcoming vacancies: One regular seat, one alternate seat, one youth representative seat and a proposed additional alternate seat.

For the Housing Commission, council could appoint two applicants — one to a regular seat and one as an alternate — to fill seats with terms ending in April.

Three applicants for the Historic Preservation Commission could be appointed to fill two regular seats and an alternate.

The Transportation Commission could see two new appointments, a member of the Airport Commission could be reappointed to his regular seat, city documents state.

In other city council business, approval of a consent agenda item could allocate a $15,000 city match for a $135,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation for airport runway maintenance. While city documents do not specifically list what monies Glenwood Springs would use to match the fund, the documents do list an unrestricted balance of $64,000 in the Airport Fund.

City council is also slated to consider a right-of-way encroachment license on the 900 block of Grand Avenue, where a new bank facility was recently constructed.

Before and after construction, stormwater drains away from the building location to the south, southwest and eventually to Grand Avenue, according to city documents. City staff reported three drainage accesses through the new sidewalks were needed to slow and treat the stormwater per the City’s Engineering Standards. A Right-of-Way Encroachment License is required since the improvements constitute a new encroachment, city documents state.

City council is also scheduled to revisit amendments to its public land use policies. In June, council approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the commercial use of the parks through a permitting system.

Since last summer, city staff identified additional changes needed, including adding the ability for the City Manager to issue commercial activity permits as well as licensing perimeters for commercial tree cutters.

As the first regular council session of the month, the meeting will be preceded by two work sessions — one in the morning and one in the afternoon directly prior to the regular session.

All three meetings can be attended virtually by visiting the links within the council’s Feb. 3 council agenda at https://cogs.us . However, no in-person meeting is currently scheduled.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.