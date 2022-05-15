Glenwood Springs boys swimming takes eighth at state

Quinn MacPherson, middle, diving in the finals of 200 individual medley, finishing in eighth place.

Submitted / Steve Vanderhooof

Glenwood Springs boys swimming ended the 2022 season by nabbing eighth place overall at the Colorado State 4A Championship at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton on Friday.

Demons Head Coach Steve Vanderhoof praised the team’s strong finish and overall placement.

“Going into the meet, I told the boys that a top 10 finish would be huge,” he said. “Last year we finished fifth in the state, with arguably the fastest team ever for Glenwood.”

Vanderhoof said an eighth-place finish is a big accomplishment for the Demons and it came with grit, hard work and some obviously great swims from the team.

“We are all very pleased,” he said.

Glenwood Springs senior standout Quinn MacPherson once again led the Demons. The captain swam a personal best butterfly leg in the 200 medley relay, recording a blistering time of 23.99. The performance led the Demons to a seventh-place overall finish in the event.

Freshman Demons sensation William Jones competed in the second event at finals, swimming to a ninth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle.

MacPherson again triumphed, this time taking eighth place in the 200-yard individual medley with a personal best time of 2:01.6.

In the team competition, Glenwood moved between 9th and 12th place during finals, swapping positions with Wheatridge, Greeley West, D’Evelyn and Thomas Jefferson High Schools. After good performances in the 200 freestyle relay and 100 backstroke, the Demons moved into 11th place.

“The Glenwood coaches’ knew it would take a strong performance in the final event of the evening to move the team into a top ten overall finish,” Vanderhoof. “The Glenwood boys did not disappoint, and with a season best time and second best time ever for Glenwood (2021).”

The team of MacPherson, Jones, Ross Bradbury and Tanner Esty swam to a fourth-place finish in the 400-freestyle relay, vaulting the team into an eighth-place overall team finish at the championship meet.

Glenwood Springs' 400-fresstyle relay team on the podium for a fourth-place finish. Submitted / Steve Vanderhoof



Championship (A) final

• Quinn MacPherson: 200-yard individual medley, 8th place, 2:01.6

• William Jones: 200-yard freestyle, 9th place, 1:49.58

• 200 medley relay: Ross Bradbury, Max Bradbury, Tanner Esty, Quinn MacPherson, 7th place, 1:40.17

• 400 freestyle relay: William Jones, Quinn MacPherson, Tanner Esty, Ross Bradbury, 4th place, 3:19.54

Consolation (B) final

• Quinn MacPherson: 500-yard freestyle, 12th place, 4:57.40

• William Jones: 500-yard freestyle, 13th place, 5:01.43

• Tanner Etsey: 100-yard butterfly, 12th place , 54.41; 100-yard backstroke, 17th place, 59.59

• Max Bradbury: 100-yard breaststroke, 18th place, 1:03.34

• Ross Bradbury: 100-yard backstroke, 11th place, 55.98, consolation champion

• 200 freestyle relay: William Jones, Sam Barth, Connor Cooley, Max Bradbury, 12th place, 1:35.42

Other Glenwood Springs results

• Sam Barth: 200-yard freestyle, 26th place; 100y Fly, 39th

• Andrew Sprenger: 100-yard breaststroke, 26th place

• Connor Cooley: 100-yard butterfly, 32nd place; 100-yard breaststroke 23rd place

• Max Bradbury: 50-yard freestyle, 27th place

Team Rankings (top 10)

1. Cheyenne Mountain High School: 402

2. Silver Creek High School: 371.5

3. Discovery Canyon High School: 358

4. George Washington High School: 267.5

5. Windsor High School: 204

6. Mullen High School: 191.5

7. Air Academy High School: 182

8. Glenwood Springs High School: 160

9. Greeley West High School: 159

10. Wheat Ridge High School: 145