Glenwood Springs businesses present Glen-a-palooza

With Christmas on the horizon, downtown Glenwood Springs will host a full slate of events to bring holiday cheer Friday night.

The evening's festivities kick off with the annual family friendly Grand Holiday Tradition, hosted by Garfield County and the Downtown Market.

Grand Holiday includes hot chocolate, cookies and marshmallow-roasting over an open fire, while listening to live music from Alpine Echo performing holiday songs and more.

"This is a wonderful family event and a great holiday photo opportunity. Santa will be there to hear everyone's secrets," said Cindy Svatos with the Glenwood Springs Downtown Market.

Santa and his reindeer will be on hand to meet and greet children; the event goes from 5-7 p.m. at the Garfield County Courthouse lawn.

Visitors are invited to take a stroll through downtown, taking in the lights, holiday decorations, and shopping.

The new Community Art Center (formerly Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts) will host Friday Fun Night from 6-8 p.m. For all those parents needing a night out, for $15 per child they can drop off their children for a night of art, music, games and dancing.

"It's an opportunity for kids and parents to participate in an introductory to performing arts," organizer Jim Pomey (Jammin' Jim) said. "It's an evening where kids get to try performing art activities."

There will be juggling, magic, art, a dance party, dodge ball, and an improv talent show.

Providence Apothecary will host a candlelight walk at 6:30 p.m. and yoga at 7:45 p.m. with hot cocoa and cookies

"Glen-a-palooza was started by downtown business owners in an effort to boost the vitality and vibrancy of our downtown core," explained organizer Chrissy-Lee Manes.

For three years, downtown Glenwood Springs businesses have hosted the event on the second Friday of each month to bring more locals and tourists downtown.

"I started running this event when I saw a slow down when the (Grand Avenue Bridge) construction started taking place," Manes said.

"I wanted it to be a fun way to connect with other business owners and create something that everyone can participate in."

Other activities include Youth Zone, which will be offering tours of its new building on Ninth Street; Glenwood Springs Library will host an artist reception; Cooper Wine and Spirits will have a tasting; and an open house at Cooper Corner Gallery.

"This has been a grassroots effort led by the downtown businesses," said Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association President and CEO Angie Anderson.

"This event was designed to celebrate Glenwood's downtown businesses and all they do for our community," Svatos said.

