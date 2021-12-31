Glenwood Springs cancels News Years Eve fireworks, event
The city of Glenwood Springs called off its New Years Eve fireworks display and downtown celebration as a result of worsening weather conditions, a news release states.
With a winter weather warning forecasting more snow and potential wind gusts, the city reported fireworks might not be visible Friday night and could be blown off course.
“We’re disappointed to have to cancel, but we want everyone to stay safe, keep warm indoors and to stay off roads during this storm,” said Brian Smith, the Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation director. “The Fireworks will be used for a future event in Glenwood Springs. Have a safe and happy New Year!”
