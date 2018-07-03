Cardiff treated water storage tank low

The treated water storage tank at Cardiff, which services numerous customers in south Glenwood Springs, currently has low water levels, prompting city officials to urge the public to conserve water as much as possible.

The Cardiff tank provides water to those in the Cardiff Glen, Park East, Park West and Glenwood Park neighborhoods, in addition to city parks and Sopris Elementary School.

In an effort to find alternative schedules, which would in turn allow all southern neighborhoods and parks to still fulfill their irrigation needs, the Glenwood Springs Water Department is working directly with the southern service areas affected.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, "The raw water supply conditions as well as the ability to supply treated water to the storage tanks are monitored daily to ensure demands can be met."

The low water levels in the southern service area will, in all likelihood, continue until significant rainfall occurs.

"This could become citywide depending on the ability to get raw water to the Red Mountain Water Treatment Plant and distribute treated water back into our treated water storage systems," the press release stated.

Recommended Stories For You

If considered necessary, the city manager may put into place water restrictions. However, for now the city is encouraging the public to practice water conservation habits.

For additional water conservation information and drought management plans visit the city's website: http://www.cogs.us/196/water.