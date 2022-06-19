Glenwood Springs celebrates #BikeThere Bike to Work Day on Wednesday

Glenwood Springs Bike to Work Day 2017.

City of Glenwood Springs/Courtesy photo

Glenwood Springs is celebrating Colorado Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, when bicyclists of all ages are encouraged to stop by the City Hall Plaza, 101 W. Eighth St., or the Rio Grande Trail intersection at 23rd Street from 7-9 a.m. for free coffee, refreshments, free bike bells, giveaways and educational bike information, a city news release states.

There will also be a greeting station at Carbondale’s DeRail Park, across Colorado Highway 133 from the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority park-and-ride.

Bike to Work Day also features an e-bike prize drawing courtesy of Colorado E-Bikes of Glenwood Springs, the release states. Participants can enter to win the Magnum Cosmo s e-bike (a $2,000 value) during the event or by entering at any Garfield County library during the week of June 20-26.

“Whether you are riding to work, to school, or for your morning errands, stop by for free breakfast snacks, coffee and juice, and meet other riders,” Glenwood Springs Transit Planning & Development Lead Linda DuPriest said in the release. “We will also be giving away free bike bells. Everybody needs one of these for safe riding.”

Other partners in #BikeThere Bike to Work Day include the Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates, RFTA, Garfield Clean Energy and Clean Energy Economy for the Region.

For more information, visit http://www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/bikethere2022 .