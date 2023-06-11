Glenwood Springs Chamber announces parking information for Strawberry Days Festival

The Martini Shot, of Colorado Springs, performs during Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs on June 16, 2022.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

A few changes are coming to parking for the Strawberry Days Festival set to take place June 16-18 at Two Rivers Park.

The park’s west-side parking lot will be restricted to permit holders and individuals with disabilities who have a properly identifying placard or license plate. Handicap parking availability will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, a news release from the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association states.

Visitors planning to pick up or drop off boaters are advised to use the boat roundabout at Two Rivers Park. However, trailer parking will not be available from June 15-18. The roundabout is also designated as a drop-off and pick-up point for festival attendees, with no parking permitted.

Free festival parking is available in the city parking lot on Seventh Street and the lot adjacent to City Hall on Eighth Street. Additional free parking can be found throughout downtown, at Glenwood Springs Elementary School and Glenwood Springs High School.

Limited paid parking will be offered in the overflow lot at Centennial Street and Devereux Road for $20 per vehicle. This operates on a first-come, first-served basis with no in-and-out privileges. No event parking is available at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Caverns Village, CDOT or Two Rivers Park Plaza lots. Additionally, no parking is permitted along Devereux Road, and violators could face towing at their own expense.

The park will also provide a bike parking station at Two Rivers Parks’ east entrance. Limited bike parking will be available at the west entrance. Cyclists are reminded to bring their own lock and bike light.

A new addition to this year’s Strawberry Days Festival, the popular bus, Ride Glenwood, will have extended hours during the festival. Operating from 3:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, festival goers will have the chance to ride for free at one of the many locations throughout Glenwood Springs.

The locations include:

Glenwood Springs High School, located at 1521 Grand Ave., with bus stops situated between 14th and 15th Streets on Grand Ave., will have departures at three minutes and 33 minutes past the hour. During 15-minute service intervals, departures will be at 18 and 48 minutes past the hour.

The Glenwood Springs Mall stop, located at 51027 U.S. Highways 6 & 24, will feature buses departing at 25 and 55 minutes past the hour. During 15-minute service intervals, departures will be at 10 and 40 minutes past the hour.

The West Glenwood Park and Ride stop, situated on Wulfsohn Road, between Glenwood Meadows and Midland Avenue, will see buses departing at 23 and 53 minutes past the hour. During 15-minute service intervals, departures will be at 8 and 38 minutes past the hour.