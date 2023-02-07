 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Chamber Gala celebrates 1980s nostalgia with prom theme | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Chamber Gala celebrates 1980s nostalgia with prom theme

John Stroud
  

Chamber Gala 1980s prom king and queen were Justin Wells and Chandler Mooney.
John Stroud/Post Independent

The annual Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association Awards Gala was a throwback to the “me decade,” complete with big hair, puffy shoulder dresses, parachute pants, air guitar players, moonwalkers, cassette tapes and boom boxes for a 1980s prom-themed party at the Hotel Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Here’s a look back at some of the fun.

From left, Shawn Manwaring, Rachel Forbes Manwaring, Tess Vanderhoof and Dean Kinkel ham it up in the photo booth.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Part of the Alpine Bank crew, Candie Schimpf, Susie Campbell and Kris Hoffmeister.
The Glenwood Chamber crew, from left, Angie Anderson, Sara Teel, Lisa Langer, Tara Harman, Jackie Kaminski and Heidi Pankow pose for a group photo.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Air guitar contest competitors Melanie Nichol, left, and Alec Flowerday tear it up. Nichol won the contest.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Matt and Stephanie Gianneschi on the dance floor.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Contestants in the lip sync competition do their best Madonna impersonation.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Debbie Wilde, left was named co-Citizen of the Year along with her husband Mike Wilde (not pictured), while Charlene Revoir was recognized as the Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
John Stroud/Post Independent

Local
