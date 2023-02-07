PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Chamber Gala celebrates 1980s nostalgia with prom theme
The annual Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association Awards Gala was a throwback to the “me decade,” complete with big hair, puffy shoulder dresses, parachute pants, air guitar players, moonwalkers, cassette tapes and boom boxes for a 1980s prom-themed party at the Hotel Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Here’s a look back at some of the fun.
