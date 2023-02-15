Glenwood Springs Chamber opposes house bill that would require employers to post employee work schedules further ahead of time

Christopher Mullen / Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association is joining a coalition opposing a house bill that they argue will put unreasonable strains on both employees and employers, the organization announced in a Wednesday news release.

The Fair Workweek Employment Standards — or House Bill 1118 — would include mandating employers to post employee schedules two weeks ahead of time, along with penalties. The bill was proposed to Colorado legislators on Feb. 8.

“Under the bill, employers would be required to release all work schedules at least two weeks in advance, and provide predictability pay to workers,” the release states.

The bill proposes strict timelines and penalties for scheduling, along with aspects like employees trading shifts, and it affects more unpredictable industries like restaurants and small retail stores.

The bill also has requirements like paying employees for a full hour for any time added to the shift, or requiring overtime for shifts that are scheduled less than 12 hours after a prior shift.

The Glenwood Chamber, along with the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Competitive Council and others have raised concerns that the proposal would have negative impacts on workers and businesses and hurt economic competitiveness, the release states.

The coalition also states that they do not think the bill accounts for emergencies, weather conditions and unexpected absences.

Some of the provisions listed in the release include:

Requiring to provide a work schedule 14 days in advance

Requiring employers to revise any changes to a work schedule within 24 hours of making the change

Requiring paying employees a full hour for any amount of time added to a shift and paying two hours for any amount of time subtracted from a shift or when there is a change to the date or time of the shift

Prohibiting employers from scheduling employees to work another shift beginning less than 12 hours after ending their last shift, and allowing employees waive this in writing up to 48 hours before their shift

Requires posting available hours for four days to fill the shifts, rather than hiring another employee

“The diverse coalition of more than 45 business groups in opposition reflects the sweeping nature of HB 1118,” the release states. “These punitive new scheduling requirements would be felt not only by the hospitality industry, but also healthcare providers, public entities like schools, social service providers, and more. We encourage our elected officials to oppose this bill.”