Glenwood Springs Chief of Police’s retirement date moved from February 2020 to less than two weeks out

Glenwood Springs Chief of Police Terry Wilson’s retirement date has changed from months out, to less than two weeks away.

In an Aug. 1 press release the city announced that following 35 years with the department, Wilson would retire on February 1, 2020.

“I have decided to accelerate the process and get my retirement underway,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s new retirement date falls on Sept. 2.

Lt. Bill Kimminau has agreed to accept the acting chief position beginning Sept. 3

“Bill has been an absolute rock for our department for 30 plus years,” Wilson said. “Bill, and Lt. [John Hassell]… hell, if anything, they’re better at it than I am.”

When asked if he was still going to actively participate in the city’s national search for a new police chief, Wilson said no.

“I think they are going to hire a professional group to do that,” Wilson said. “We haven’t discussed that but I would not anticipate being involved in it.”

Wilson, whose family lineage in Glenwood Springs dates back to his great grandfather, has lived in Glenwood Springs himself since the age of five.

Following working in the Thompson Creek coal mine, Wilson took a job with the Glenwood Springs Police Department where he worked his way up from “dogcatcher” to chief of police.

“It was with regret that I accepted Chief Wilson’s accelerated resignation effective September 2. I have the deepest respect for Mr. Wilson and his many years of service to the city of Glenwood Springs, its employees, residents, businesses and visitors,” City Manager Debra Figueroa said. “He is an exemplary police chief and a man I am proud to have worked with over the last three years. Terry Wilson helped shape and guide this community for over three decades and will be missed by us all.”

According to Figueroa the city was actively negotiating with an executive search firm to assist in a nationwide search to replace Wilson.

“I hope to select a new police chief by the end of the year with input from employees and the public,” Figueroa said.

