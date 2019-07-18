Glenwood Springs chip and seal work continues the week of July 22

Beginning July 22 and through July 26, the city of Glenwood Springs will perform chip and seal work on residential streets near the downtown core.

Work will begin on Monday and last through the week on the following streets:

• Blake Avenue from Seventh to 13th streets

• Bennett Avenue from Seventh to 13th streets

• Bennett Avenue from 21st to 23rd street

• Palmer Avenue from Seventh to 12th streets

• Pitkin Avenue from Eighth to 14th streets

The affected streets will remain open during the week, however parking will be impacted.

Additionally, 27th Street east of the 27th Street Bridge to Highway 82 will be milled and overlaid from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 25.

27th Street will remain open for this work, which is slated to occur prior to the bridge closure at 7 p.m. Thursday for the 27th Street bridge construction project.

For more information on street projects visit http://www.cogs.us/streetmaintenance.