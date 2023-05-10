Glenwood Springs city briefs

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum is having their windows replaced on the historical building

Courtesy/Glenwood Springs Historical Society

The city of Glenwood Springs has a couple balls rolling coming into spring.

At its meeting on May 4, City Council and Glenwood city staff made a couple proclamations, introduced a new K9 employee, discussed the 27th Street Underpass construction and officially created the 2C Housing Commission.

Also, later marijuana hours were on the consent agenda and were approved, meaning marijuana establishments will be allowed to stay open until 10 p.m starting May 14.

New proclamations

Council proclaimed May as Ehlers-Danlo Syndrome and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month, and proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and May 14-20 as Police Week in Glenwood Springs to coincide with the National Police Week.

Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders are connective tissue disorders that cause joint hypermobility. Ehlers-Danlo Syndrome is also a connective tissue disorder that shows symptoms of elastic, or stretchy and fragile skin.

President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962, and proclaimed the week as National Police Week. Glenwood Springs proclaimed the memorial day and week to be locally recognized.

27th Street underpasses update

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is working with the city to build an underpass that will go under Colorado Highway 82 at the south side of 27th Street to connect the Rio Grande Trail.

Some steps in the near future will include shifting Highway 82 to the west with a milestone of Oct. 31 for completion, said Ben Ludlow, project manager for RFTA.

They’ll shift it back over the new tunnel system, and then they’ll start construction on the west half and then start a shift on 27th Street, which will be completed in May 2024. The whole project is slated to be finished by October 2024.

During the final two phases of the project, the two left-turn lanes from 27th Street onto Highway 82 will be closed. Speeds will also be reduced to 25 miles per hour.

Lane closures on 27th Street will happen after 9 p.m. and end before 3 a.m.

2C Housing Commission

The 2C Housing Commission language was finally complete. The Post Independent reported on the discussion for language on April 25 and March 23.

Cooper Avenue getting a little makeover

The Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority is looking to “polish the gem” that is Cooper Avenue, and spruce it up to be more like Seventh Street. Jillian Sutherland, the executive director of the DDA, said they have been working with the local businesses, and they most recently had an open house discussion with members of the public on May 9.

Sutherland said the event brought a lot of people out and everyone sounded excited about the possible changes.

Not to worry residents, this revamp of the street between Seventh and Eighth Street will not reduce any parking, but it could bring some lights that would stream across the street like some parts of Seventh Street, she said.

More conversation on this will be coming later.

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum is making some updates

Bill Kight, executive director of the historical society, said the museum is getting all of its windows on the west side of the building replaced, along with a couple in the front.

The project cost the museum $30,000 of its Building Fund, but was a very necessary project to complete, he said.

Senate Bill 213

Many mountain resort communities that would have been included in the affordable housing Senate Bill 213, including Glenwood Springs, requested amendments be added to the bill. After being sent back to the Colorado Senate with the amendments, rural communities were upset to find the Senate rejected their amendments.

Last week, the bill ended up tabled on the last day of the Colorado legislative season after the Colorado House of Representatives added more amendments to the bill and then were unable to approve anything through a vote.