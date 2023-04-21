Glenwood Springs City Council approves extended hours for marijuana businesses, cancel special election

Marijuana from in a jar at the Dab in West Glenwood.

Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent

Glenwood Springs’ special election on extending marijuana business hours to 10 p.m. is off again.

After stepping down as mayor, Councilor Jonathan Godes motioned once again to pass later marijuana business hours.

It was put on the agenda to formally set a date, and Godes decided to take one last crack at making a motion to pass it with the newly elected council members.

For background, the reason the decision has been so hard for the councilors to make is because of how the ordinance is written.

Since the petition stated keeping dispensaries throughout Glenwood Springs open until 10 p.m. there is no wiggle room for Council to make any amendments. It also sets the ordinary to stick for at least six months before they can amend it.

Most councilors sounded open to allowing later hours, but 10 p.m. seemed too late for both the old Council members and the new ones, as stated by outgoing councilor Tony Hershey in a recent letter to the editor.

One new Councilor Sumner Schachter immediately tried to see if there was a way to look at zoning so it didn’t affect residential areas, but City Attorney Karl Hanlon said it would be advised on a legal stance.

This doesn’t mean the decision is completely over. Council will hold two special meetings and have to have a second reading where the vote passes again.

If it passes the second reading, then it will allow dispensaries to stay open until 10 p.m. without any amendments for six, now five months.

“I think with the motion, if it doesn’t work in five months then we can put it on the ballot,” Hanlon said.