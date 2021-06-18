Glenwood Springs City Council approves first reading of amended ordinance regulating commercial activity in parks

The first reading of an amended ordinance that would prohibit commercial activity in a city park unless the city manager granted a permit passed on a 5-1 vote during Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Council member Tony Hershey was the lone nay vote.

The Glenwood Springs City Council approved first reading of the ordinance, along with additional language from Councilor Shelly Kaup that city staff be given the power and discretion to limit commercial activity.

Kaup also added language requiring all commercial activity to comply with the city parks department’s mission statement, along with all rules and regulations of the parks.

The Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation Department mission statement reads, “The Glenwood Parks and Recreation Department provides enriching recreational activities, beautiful parks and open space for our community. We take fun seriously.”

City Attorney Karl Hanlon said the intention of bringing the amended ordinance to the council was to give something for the parks and recreation commission to work off of.

“I don’t think our intent tonight was to create (the ordinance and resolution) all on the fly,” Hanlon said.

Councilor Steve Davis affirmed that Hanlon would at some point express opinions on what type of commercial activity would be acceptable and what wouldn’t be acceptable.

The city is expected to take up second reading of the ordinance during their July 1 meeting, along with a resolution that will include more details on how the amended ordinance will be enforced.

“It seems a little awkward that we will only have one more shot at this during the second reading,” Davis said.

Hanlon encouraged council members to email their thoughts to him on the ordinance amendments and upcoming resolution.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.