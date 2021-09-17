Glenwood Springs City Council approves Mountain View Flats apartment site plan in West Glenwood

Construction could begin soon on a 40-unit apartment complex in West Glenwood, following the Glenwood Springs City Council’s approval of the developer’s site plan Thursday.

During the council’s regular meeting, RealAmerica LLC presented plans for the Mountain View Flats facility, located at 51537 U.S. Highway 6 near Discount Tire.

The facility is slated to feature a single apartment building with staggered three- and four-story sections, a pet spa with a dog washing station, short-term and long-term bicycle parking and indoor bicycle storage.

The site plan included 63 parking spaces. That’s five parking spaces shy, or 7%, of the city’s development code requirement of 1.7 parking spaces per unit, said Hannah Klausman, the city’s assistant director of economic and community development. Developers, however, can request a parking reduction of up to 30% in exchange for offering amenities such as outdoor bicycle parking, Klausman said.

The development plans include 14 one-bedroom apartments and 26 two-bedroom apartments. RealAmerica is slated to provide eight of the apartments as deed-restricted, resident-occupied units, meeting the city’s requirement for affordable housing in new developments.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

Following a council decision in March, inclusionary housing deed restrictions require a certain percentage of proposed units be priced at affordable rates dictated by a formula based on the area median income. Deed-restricted units are required to be occupied by Glenwood Springs residents, whose residency and work status was verified by the city.

“For the first time in a long list of apartment developments, the developer is presenting a number of two-bedroom apartments,” Council Member Paula Stepp said, voicing her support for the site plan. “That’s a place where families can move into.”

West Glenwood resident Karleen Clark said she was opposed to the development.

“The comprehensive plan is out of date, so it doesn’t really mean much to us,” Clark said, expressing a concern about the reduced parking and increased traffic in West Glenwood. “The people in West Glenwood do not feel safe. We keep sharing over and over that we have a housing need, but why does that exceed the safety need of the people who currently live here?”

Council Member Ingrid Wussow made a motion to approve the site plan on the condition the developer follow best practices set forth by the development industry for constructing the facility with energy efficiency in mind, and Council Member Steve Davis seconded the motion. Council approved the site plan 5-1, with Mayor Jonathan Godes voting against and Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman absent.

Glenwood Springs is dedicating $50,000 to Hanging Lake Trail restoration efforts. On Thursday, City Council voted 6-0, with Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman absent, to approve funds for a grant match, with the U.S. Forest Service Foundation spearheading the grant application. The city is not alone in supporting the restoration efforts, which could also include Glenwood Canyon improvements if enough grant funds are secured. Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa said H2O Ventures is donating $28,000 from fundraising monies collected in 2020 and the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance is also considering a $25,000 grant fund match. The city’s $50,000 grant match could be allocated from discretionary grants in Glenwood’s Acquisition and Improvements fund, said Steve Boyd, the Glenwood Springs chief operating officer.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.