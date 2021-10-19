Glenwood Springs City Council could vote Thursday on 480 Donnegan annexation, zoning

The proposed annexation and rezoning of a nearly 16-acre plot for the 480 Donegan Project are on the Glenwood Springs City Council agenda for Thursday’s regular meeting.

Council voted Oct. 7 to postpone a vote on the agenda items, because one council member was absent.

The 480 Donegan Project first appeared before the council in July, presented by the Ohio-based development company R2 Partners, with plans for a housing development on a plot north of the Glenwood Springs Mall. City Council has reviewed the proposal at four meetings since July, but has not yet made a decision about whether to annex the property.

Initially proposed as more than 400 units, R2 Partners responded to community concerns, Planning and Zoning commission feedback and council requests with changes to the original plan.

Though several iterations have been presented, the most recent proposal includes nearly 300 apartments, 40 for-sale townhomes, an acre to be donated to the city for the purpose of building a new fire station and additional green space within the site plan. The plans have been met with strong opposition from residents of West Glenwood.

R2 Partners also has the Glenwood Springs Mall property under contract, and could develop that site, though plans regarding the property’s potential use have not been finalized.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.