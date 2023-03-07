Glenwood Springs City Council election debate later this month

A night to hear from the Glenwood Springs council candidates is being hosted later this month.

The Issues and Answers City Council Candidate Forum is slated for 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 20 at Glenwood Springs City Hall, 101 W. Eighth Street.

“We hope that you will be able to participate in this educational platform that is the highlight of the election season for the entire community,” a news release from the Glenwood Chamber Association states.

KMTS News Director Ron Milhorn will be the moderator.

Candidates that are running contested will have two-minute opening and closing statements prepared. Candidates who are not contested will be given a five-minute statement.

Then there will be questions that will come from a combination of the public and the media panel, and the candidates will be given 90 seconds for answering.

Questions will be alternated, and the candidate who answers first will be given a one-minute rebuttal. The questions will be reviewed ahead of time to avoid redundancy, and to assure a wide variety of topics are covered, the release states.

Although questions will be taken from the public, they will be collected ahead of time. Send suggested questions ahead of time to glenwoodchamber.com/issues-answers . The deadline to submit questions is 5 p.m. March 16.

There will also be a table set up for campaign collateral, so feel free to bring items for the table, the release states.

Candidates and format:

• Ward 1 Candidate, Marco Dehm (uncontested)

• Ward 4 Candidate, Mitchell Weimer (uncontested)

• Ward 3 Candidates, Sumner Schachter & Charlie Willman (Incumbent)

• At-Large Candidates – Tony Hershey (Incumbent) and Erin Zalinski