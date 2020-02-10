Glenwood Springs City Council meeting rescheduled for Tuesday

The Glenwood Springs City Council meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Last Thursday’s meeting was canceled due to inclement weather.

Tuesday’s pre-meeting, which includes work sessions related to discretionary and tourism grants, broadband and spring cleanup will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Following those work sessions, city council’s regular evening session will begin at 6:15 p.m. in council chambers located at 101 W. Eighth St. in city hall.