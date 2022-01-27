Glenwood Springs City Council Member Steve Davis resigns

Glenwood Springs City Council Member Steve Davis.

File / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs City Council Member Steve Davis resigned Wednesday, a city news release states Thursday.

No reasons were given for Davis’ resignation.

The Ward 1 representative, who served on the council since April 2015, helped steer Glenwood Springs through many large-scale projects and planning efforts, the release states. This includes the Grand Avenue Bridge project, an update of the development code, the Sixth and the Seventh streets redevelopment plans and more.

Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes stated in the release Davis was a tireless advocate for the city, especially in the downtown area, making Seventh Street what it is today.

“There have been tremendous achievements and challenges during Steve’s seven-year tenure,” Godes states in the release. “His vision, passion and integrity were always there to meet any obstacle or opportunity. The city of Glenwood Springs is a better place because of Steve Davis.”

With Ward 1 now vacant, the city council is required to appoint a replacement within 30 days, the release states. An appointment occurs when there’s a vacancy more than 90 days before the next general municipal election.

“The appointee shall be selected by a majority vote of council and would fill the remainder of councilor Davis’ term,” the release states. “All such appointments shall be until a successor is elected and qualified at the next general municipal election in April 2023.”

The application process for Ward 1 begins during a special Glenwood Springs City Council meeting slated for 5 p.m. Thursday.

To be eligible to fill the seat, applicants must have resided within the boundaries of Ward 1 and been a registered voter within the city for one year.

Ward 1 represents portions of west and downtown Glenwood Springs. Voting ward boundaries can be viewed at https://cogs.us/212/Council .