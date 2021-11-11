Glenwood Springs City Council pauses airport’s jet fuel sales

The wooden shed covering a fueling station at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport was one of the safety issues identified by the Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal. The structure has since been taken down, but City Council voted to pause jet fuel sales until all of the fire marshal’s concerns were addressed.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

As a result of safety issues identified by the Glenwood Springs Fire Department fire marshal, City Council voted Nov. 4 to pause jet fuel sales at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport.

Fire Marshal Greg Bak submitted a letter to the city manager Oct. 26, stating the airport’s current fueling station did not meet fire code standards and advised the facilities should be brought up to code by Nov. 26.

City Manager Debra Figueroa told council members $300,000 in the city’s budget for 2022, which is comprised of the airport’s enterprise fund reserves and money from the city’s general fund, could be used to purchase and install a 12,000 gallon Jet A fuel tank. Figueroa said the tank size increase was recommended by airport manager Meredith Fox.

The current Jet A fuel tank is located on private land but is used to fuel aircraft on city property, making the safety issues a liability concern, Figueroa said.

The airport’s Jet A fuel is primarily sold to Classic Air Medical, which uses it to fuel its medical transport helicopters. During a work session earlier in the day, the city’s airport commission told council none of the planes currently housed at the airport use Jet A fuel.

Several council members expressed concerns about spending a large amount on a new Jet A fuel tank before the airport commission was given an opportunity to present additional options or propose a suitable location for the tank.

Council Member Steve Davis made a motion to pause jet fuel sales until the council agreed on a safe solution to the fire marshal’s concerns. Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman seconded the motion, which passed 5-2, with council members Tony Hershey and Shelley Kaup voting against.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.