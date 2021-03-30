Glenwood Springs City Council plan mask mandate discussion for Thursday meeting

Glenwood Springs City Council is slated to discuss future plans regarding facemask requirements and how they intend to move forward one the statewide mask order expires on Saturday.

smarvel@postindependent.comGlenwood Springs City Council is slated to discuss future plans regarding facemask requirements and how they intend to move forward one the statewide mask order expires on Saturday.

The city would only be able to request an exemption to the state’s ask mandate if Garfield County moves down to Level Green.

Mayor Jonathan Godes writes in an email Friday that he doesn’t expect Garfield County to remain eligible for a mask mandate exemption from the state, noting the likelihood the county would move to level yellow on the COVID dial. Garfield County was moved to yellow on Tuesday.

“While the current executive order by the governor requiring masks expires on April 3, counties at Level Green, which is the lowest level of protection, can ask for an exemption to the mask mandate under COVID Dial 3.0 and the state says it will decide if it can consider the request,” Godes said.

“Factors that will determine if the exemption can be granted include population size, vaccination rate, the number of outside visitors, overall disease trends, and regional hospitalization rates.”

Godes said the Colorado Department Public Health and Environment can grant an exemption but can also rescind an exemption later on.

The current statewide mask order expires on April 3. The state has indicated that the mask order will be extended on April 4 for 30 days, but that changes may be made to the requirements of when masks are required indoors.

A presentation on COVID dial changes is also slated for Thursday night’s city council meeting.

According to presentation documents, counties will move into Level Green once they maintain appropriate metrics for at least one week and will no longer have to undergo a certification process.

The changes also include the removal of certain restrictions.

smarvel@postindependent.com