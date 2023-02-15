Glenwood Springs City Council prepares for Comprehensive Plan vote, South Bridge update 

A graphic illustration shows the planned route for the new South Bridge across the Roaring Fork river south of Glenwood Springs, connecting to Colorado Highway 82.

Courtesy city of Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs Comprehensive Plan on final updates to be approved

The city of Glenwood Springs will be recommending the approval of the Glenwood Springs Comprehensive Plan update.

The city is coming to its final steps for the 2023 Comprehensive Plan after conducting a 17-month process involving the community to complete the update.

Each step has been public and involved six open houses, two Hispanic/Latino focus group picnics, 10 steering committee meetings, three online surveys, nine pop-up events, eight focus group meetings and one board and commission liaison and steering committee meeting.

After two City Council work sessions involving the Planning and Zoning and Comprehensive Plan Steering committees, the PZ Commission unanimously approved the Comprehensive Plan updates.

City Council is slated to vote on the final plan Thursday.

Staff’s recommended options are to approve the plan for adoption with findings, continue the public hearing to a regular Council meeting with the request for additional revisions, additions or information, or deny the plan with findings.

South Bridge right of way update

The South Bridge right-of-way update was postponed during the last City Council meeting because Mayor Jonathan Godes has urgent matters to attend to — his daughter’s birthday.

The update shows the city was awarded a right-of-way acquisition phase by the state, and now they can move forward with design.

“The right-of-way portion of the project is funded through Roaring Fork Transportation Authority Destination 2040 funds,” engineering staff states in the council packet. “$4 million has been allocated to right of way purchases and appraisals.”

City engineering projects 12-18 months for construction, the packet states. Construction is also the only thing left that requires funding.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025.