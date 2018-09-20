Glenwood Springs City Council takes stance against Amendment 74

Glenwood Springs City Council echoed what numerous municipalities already have Thursday night: Amendment 74 has no place in the Colorado Constitution.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State's website, Amendment 74 on the Nov. 6 ballot proposes to Colorado voters, "Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado Constitution requiring the government award just compensation to owners of private property when a government law or regulation reduces the fair market value of the property?"

While some quarters say Amendment 74 serves as a retaliatory measure against Proposition 112, which, if voter approved, would mandate a 2,500-foot setback on new oil and natural gas development, Glenwood Springs City Attorney Karl Hanlon painted a grim picture with a frank brush for council of how Amendment 74 would look, should voters approve it.

"Potentially devastating," Hanlon said. The city attorney also stated how the city's legal budget would potentially skyrocket.

Although council does not typically take positions as it pertains to state ballot measures, members were in lockstep against it following Hanlon's comments.

"This is not what we are looking for up here," Councilor Todd Leahy stated.

Although, at first glance, the ballot language reads favorably for property owners, council noted how taxpayers as a whole would suffer because the city would spend money fighting lawsuits as opposed to funding essential services.

Mayor Mike Gamba stated that Amendment 74 would pretty much hamstring local government. It's a sentiment also held just up Highway 82 by Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson.

"Reckless and dangerous," Richardson told the Post Independent in a previous interview.

"[Amendment 74] is going to halt government, either because we've been sued or there is the threat of being sued, which means we have to invest more money in legal defenses and can't spend that money on essential services," Richardson said in the same interview.

Glenwood's Hanlon will draft a resolution for council to adopt at its next regularly scheduled meeting in October voicing its opposition to the proposal.

