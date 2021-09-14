Glenwood Springs City Council to consider Hanging Lake restoration costs

Glenwood Springs City Council could consider South Bridge design amendments, funding for Hanging Lake restoration efforts and a proposed housing development Thursday, during the council’s regular meeting.

In 2007, the city began the process of proposing, evaluating and designing a southern evacuation route for Glenwood Springs residents, city documents stated. Thirty-four alternatives have been identified since, and while the design is nearly 90% complete, the design’s final re-evaluation could cost an additional $741,000.

If approved by City Council, the added funds could pay for design document changes as a result of various factors including the project’s environmental assessment, insulating a proposed tunnel under the airport runway and structural reanalysis of the tunnel, according to city documents.

The city’s design contract with Jacobs Engineering has a current balance of about $735,000. The design amendment budget could increase the city’s outstanding contract balance to about $1.5 million, city documents stated.

Hanging Lake

Heavy debris flows as a result of record-breaking rainfall in Glenwood Canyon scar devastated Hanging Lake Trail.

The Forest Service Foundation is applying for grants to install a temporary trail, remove debris and restore the stream feeding Hanging Lake, but to secure the grants, city staff reported the foundation needs a $50,000 match from local partners.

Council is slated to consider allocating $50,000 in Financial Advisory Board grants for a foundation grant match. The $50,000 could help secure $250,000 for repairs and improvements to outdoor recreation in Glenwood Canyon, but a second match of $50,000 might be needed for the foundation to secure an additional $500,000 in U.S. Forest Funding, city staff reported.

Housing

The site plan for Mountain View Flats, which could be reviewed by council Thursday, includes a 40-unit, multi-family apartment project on a one-acre plot in West Glenwood on U.S. Highway 6.

Following the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimous approval in August, the developer, RealAmerica LLC, submitted an addendum to the site plan with changes, including a revised landscape plan to accommodate a sidewalk realignment and a revised retaining wall layout.

Responding to the City Council identifying affordable housing as a high priority need, Mayor Jonathan Godes requested an agenda item addressing the possibility of the city creating a housing manager position, which could cost the city about $100,000.

What: Glenwood Springs City Council regular meeting Where: Glenwood Springs City Hall, 101 W. Eighth St. When: 6:15 p.m. Thursday Agenda: https://glenwoodspringsco.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=360&key=-1&mod=-1&mk=-1&nov=0

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.