Glenwood Springs City Council to consider paid parking downtown

The Glenwood Springs City Council is slated to discuss Thursday whether to develop a paid parking system downtown.

The proposed parking payment amount and duration of permitted parking time has yet to be determined, according to Bryana Starbuck, a spokesperson for the city.

The recommendation to move to paid parking came from the MOVE Study Parking Analysis. The MOVE study was a large-scale survey conducted from 2019 through 2021 of the transit and transportation issues facing Glenwood Springs.

In meeting documents, the city’s transportation commission encourages the City Council to move forward “with all haste” to implement its recommendations.

“Its recommendations, once implemented, promise to improve traffic circulation downtown for tourists and residents alike, improve parking conditions in the downtown shopping district and adjacent downtown neighborhoods, reduce downtown congestion, all while generating substantial income for transit improvements,” the meeting documents state.

The funds invested in the implementation of the paid parking program will, in turn, generate revenue to cover those start-up costs, documents state.

The paid parking plan would be implemented in the city’s downtown area, where parking is often limited and congested. The paid parking and time-restricted parking would extend to the city’s parking garage.

The recommendations also include purchasing technology-based enhancements to enforce parking regulations.

“Parking issues and overcrowding are exacerbated in the city’s free surface lots surrounding downtown and at (the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s) 27th Street Park and Ride lot, but there are currently no parking enforcement officers conducting enforcement in those lots,” documents state.

Currently, parking enforcement officers use chalk and paper tickets for enforcement.

“The city’s neighborhood parking permit systems are woefully antiquated,” documents state.

“Technology exists to dramatically improve efficiency and revenue collection and neighborhood permitting that could provide immediate improvements and results.”

The recommendations note how a paid parking plan would take time to develop and implement, which if approved by the City Council would take place this year and in 2022.

Basic foundational steps to ensure smooth future implementation and success, as noted in the documents, include:

• Create a comprehensive parking budget and direct the hiring of a parking planning and enforcement lead to develop and run the parking program and supervise all parking enforcement operations.

• Direct the hiring of an additional parking enforcement officer to allow expanded enforcement hours and areas.

• Move away from paper tickets and chalk by budgeting for the purchasing of technology-based enforcement tools to improve efficiency and revenue collection.

• Budget for the parking lead to research, purchase and implement technology-based neighborhood parking permit registration solutions similar to those in place in Aspen, so that when paid parking is implemented, the surrounding neighborhoods already have a technology based, functioning permitting solution in place and in practice before paid parking is implemented.

