Glenwood Springs City Council to consider raised walkway at Sopris Elementary

Project preparations for the new year, sustainable energy and tidying up municipal code are scheduled to be the Glenwood Springs City Council’s focus Thursday, during the last regular council meeting of 2021.

Beginning with a sustainable energy report from Black Hills Energy, the council is slated to review several agenda items regarding the city’s operations and future projects.

A proposed ordinance could clear up language in the city’s municipal code, such as removing items that refer to sections that no longer exist, moving language to the proper section following changes made in 2018 and creating definitions for code items that do not currently include them, city documents state.

The council could also review a proposal for building a raised crosswalk across Mount Sopris Drive, providing Sopris Elementary School students a path above traffic to cross the street and potentially addressing stormwater issues near the school.

City documents state the project could be funded through a combination of marijuana tax funds and grants from Safe Routes to Schools. If approved, the project would be added to the city’s 2022 budget and is estimated to cost about $235,000.

Projects that were completed in 2021 could be rolled into the 2022 budget via ordinance, which if approved, might inflate the 2022 budget while decreasing the 2021 budget.

Some of the projects proposed to be rolled into 2022 include upgrades to City Hall’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, improvements to the Parks Headquarters building and remote-control irrigation upgrades.

The Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association is requesting an annual contribution of $50,000 from the city for the purpose of planning and matching grant funds for additional mountain bike trails, city documents state.

Council members are slated to review the request Thursday, but city staff advised the funds would need to be pulled from reserves or taken from the fund for renovating the Community Center’s tennis courts.

Go to http://www.cogs.us to view the City Council’s full agenda.

