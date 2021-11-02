Glenwood Springs City Council to consider second reading of 480 Donegan annex, rezoning

The public could again have an opportunity to comment on the proposed annex and rezoning of the 480 Donegan Project, Mayor Jonathan Godes said.

The final reading of the annex proposal, which was approved 4-3 on first reading by council Oct. 21, was initially slated for the council’s consent agenda — the council’s standard procedure for second readings. However, Godes said some council members requested the agenda item be moved to the regular agenda.

With the annex and rezoning moved to the regular agenda, Godes said council could take a vote to allow public comment on the item.

“We do not typically take public comment on the second readings of agenda items,” Godes said. “However, if the majority of council decides they would like to open the floor to public comment, we will do so.”

Council members Tony Hershey and Paula Stepp said they were among those who requested the annex and rezoning be moved to the regular agenda.

“For myself, I don’t think this belonged on the consent agenda,” Council Member Paula Stepp said. “This is a big issue, and I’d rather have it as part of the regular agenda.”

Stepp voted against the development Oct. 21, but said she would like to request previously proposed road work be returned to the project, because the approved version of the development included additional residential units, which could increase traffic on U.S. Highway 6 and 24.

Stepp declined to comment on whether including the additional road work would convince her to support the development.

Hershey put forward a motion Oct. 21 to deny the annexation and rezoning, but the motion was defeated 4-3.

“I’m against it, so I won’t vote for it on the consent agenda,” Hershey said. “The goal of pulling it off the consent agenda is to make them vote again. I don’t think they should get away with quietly approving this.”

Prior to the council’s regular meeting, council members are scheduled for a work session with members of the airport commission as well as a joint work session with the Garfield County Commission.

Topics to be discussed during the joint work session include parking enforcement, Midland Avenue construction, the South Bridge project, homelessness and the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport, city documents state.

During the council’s regular meeting, council members are scheduled to review a site plan for the construction of 14 buildings in Glenwood Meadows, which could include up to 300 multi-family residential units.

Other items on the council’s agenda include reviewing the city’s 2022 budget, upgrading the airport’s fuel tanks, leasing a boat ramp in West Glenwood, considering free fares for Ride Glenwood and reviewing a comprehensive annual financial audit of the city’s 2020 finances.

