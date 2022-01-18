Glenwood Springs City Council to consider supporting Glenwood Meadows improvement fee extension

A public improvement fee tacked onto purchases in the Glenwood Meadows area could be extended in four years to help pay for road improvements, landscaping and snow removal in the area.

Shopping center owner WMG Meadows LLC and Glenwood Metropolitan District No. 3 are seeking a letter of support for extending the public improvement fee during the Glenwood Springs City Council’s regular session Thursday, city documents state.

Additionally, the city could create a new intergovernmental agreement with the entities to address reconstruction of the area’s streets and other infrastructure issues.

Currently charged in addition to sales tax at 1.5%, the request for support includes a fee reduction to 1%, which could take effect in 2026.

The fee was established to finance on- and offsite public improvements, including public roads, traffic and safety controls, water and sewer systems, storm water drainage systems, debris flow management systems and landscaping projects, projected to cost about $16.4 million in 2005, city documents state. While the city collects the fee, it only acts as a collection agent and has no fiduciary responsibilities with the fees.

Without an extension, the fee is scheduled to expire December 31, 2025, according to city documents.

In other council business, council members are slated to review a presentation on the potential impacts of the Uinta Basin Railway on the area’s biological diversity.

A county resident is scheduled to present a petition for a sound barrier to be built between their neighborhood and Highway 82.

And, city staff could propose increasing tipping fees at the South Canyon Landfill.

Special Council Meeting

On Wednesday, City Council is slated to meet online at 6 p.m. for a special council meeting, regarding a future Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport listening session.

No agenda was published at the time of writing, but Mayor Jonathan Godes and Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said the meeting would focus on buttoning down the listening session’s agenda as well as potentially setting a date and location for the listening session.

Go to http://www.cogs.us to view the full agenda for Thursday’s regular session and see updates for Wednesday’s special meeting.

