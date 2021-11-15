Glenwood Springs City Council to discuss 300-unit Glenwood Meadows development, temporary development moratorium, jet fuel

Construction crews continue work at The Lofts apartments in the Meadows shopping center.

New Glenwood Springs residential developments could be put on hold for about six months if City Council goes forward with a development moratorium ordinance Thursday.

Council members are scheduled to discuss the temporary moratorium during their work session, then vote on the first reading of a moratorium ordinance during the regular meeting.

According to city documents, the ordinance could temporarily halt approvals of applications for new developments or building permits. Some alternatives of the ordinance permit development applications for units with eight or less residences.

The potential effective date of the moratorium is Thursday immediately following an approval vote from council.

Council members are also slated to review a major site/ architectural plan for 14 buildings housing 300 residential units in Glenwood Meadows, city documents state.

In August, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the development, provided several conditions were met, including deed restricting a minimum of 10 units at 100 percent Area Median Income (AMI) for five years.

City staff reported the applicant, Glenwood Meadows LLC, offered in response to deed-restrict 15 units, though city documents did not indicate at what percentage of the AMI.

A proposal for replacing both the 100 low-lead and Jet A fuel tanks at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport could renew the airport’s ability to sell Jet A fuel if approved by council.

Council is scheduled to review a Pro Forma, drafted by members of the Airport Commission, for replacing the tanks during their regular meeting.

Classic Air Medical purchases up to 50,000 gallons of Jet A fuel from the airport annually, but the Pro Forma states the company would likely buy more if a larger fuel tank was provided. Prior to the council’s Nov. 4 vote to pause Jet A fuel sales, the airport dispensed Jet A from a 500 gallon tank located on private land.

New fuel tanks could cost the city up to $225,000 each, but the Pro Forma reports CDOT grant funding could pay for up to half of the costs, indicating the airport could pay off the new tanks in about three years.

