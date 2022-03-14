Glenwood Springs City Council to discuss airport feedback, implementing elements of MOVE study

Glenwood Springs City Council could make several decisions Thursday about the future of the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport and South Bridge Project based on community feedback received during a February listening session.

During the council’s regular session, members are slated to review several airport options, including whether or not to insulate a proposed tunnel under the runway, connecting Airport Road to Colorado Highway 82 via the South Bridge Project. Additionally, the council could discuss options for moving the runway and removing flight path obstructions identified by a recent airspace study, city documents state.

On Feb. 24, council members hosted a public listening session at Sopris Elementary School to discuss options for the airport’s future. Initially, the council was scheduled to review the community’s feedback during its March 3 regular session, but the agenda item was moved to Thursday, giving city staff time to collate the responses received online and at the listening session.

City council is not scheduled to take public comment on the airport listening session discussion, Mayor Jonathan Godes said.

In other business, the council could consider adopting a bicycle and pedestrian improvements plan, which were suggested by the city’s Multimodal Options for a Vibrant Economy (MOVE) study.

The suggested improvements are scheduled in three phases and include trail maintenance, improved way finding, 27th Street underpasses, improved east and west bike/pedestrian connections on Eighth, 12th and 14th streets, improved alignment of the trail and road at 23rd Street and Grand Avenue as well as improving the Rio Grande Trail, city documents state.

Improvements could cost more than $2 million, but flexibility is built into the plan.

Following conversations surrounding the annexation of 480 Donegan, the city began work on a citywide fire evacuation plan in 2021. The council is slated to review progress on the planning during the regular session.

As part of a joint effort with the Colorado Department of Transportation and Roaring Fork Transit Authority, Glenwood Springs budgeted funds in 2021 to help with the cost of safety improvements to the intersection of Highway 82 and 27th Street.

While the project was initially projected to cost about $10 million, council members could review a request to provide additional funding, about $3 million, after bids for the project came in at about $15 million, city documents state.

If the council has time remaining in the meeting, its members might also discuss feedback from its boards and commissions, adjusting city park regulations and review an update on the Sopris View Project.

