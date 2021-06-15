Glenwood Springs City Council to discuss commercial use of city parks
The Glenwood Springs City Council is slated to discuss an amendment to the city ordinance that could allow commercial use of parks through a permitting system.
The proposed amendment would authorize the city manager to approve commercial use of the city’s parks through a permitting system.
In addition, the amended ordinance would prohibit conducting any commercial activity in a park without a permit.
The city’s parks and recreation staff is recommending approval of the ordinance’s first reading.
“On second reading there will be a companion resolution that includes both regulations and fees for commercial permits,” meeting documents state.
City policy and ordinance currently dictates the uses of the city’s parks, including commercial use.
The fairness of that policy was questioned during a May 6 City Council meeting during public comment.
T-R-I Valley Training owner and fitness instructor Sharma Phillips spoke during the public comment period to ask the council’s permission to hold fitness classes in a city park for pay and criticized the city’s choosing of what commercial activity is allowed or not in the parks.
Phillips was previously denied permission from the city to conduct outdoor fitness classes in a city park.
That sparked a conversation and review of the policy and city code.
The ordinance will be up for discussion during the next City Council meeting, which starts at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
