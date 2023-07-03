Glenwood Springs City Council to discuss housing code, single hauler trash rollout at July 6 meeting 

The Six Canyon Apartments while under construction, a multifamily development above Highway 6 and Interstate 70 in West Glenwood. The 116 one- and two-bedroom units opened in 2019.

After a two-week hiatus, Glenwood Springs City Council will meet to discuss housing variety code, single haul trash rollout information, a short-term rental permits fee increase and an update on economic development incentives.

Pay As You Throw

City staff will be presenting information for rolling out the Pay As You Throw program, which will bring city trash collection down to one company for most single-family households in Glenwood Springs.

The program will not affect multifamily residences with seven or more units. Households that have homeowners associations and trailer parks will be included.

The program will allow households to choose the size of their trash container, which is more expensive the larger it is. City staff will be presenting the dates for selecting container sizes, along with any additional information on the program.

The next pop-up dates the city will have information on the PAYT program are 4-7 p.m. July 18 at the Market on Seventh at Bethel Plaza, 704 Grand Ave. and 4-7 p.m July 22 at the Latino Conservation Week Celebration at Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road.

Housing standard code amendments

The second reading of the housing standard code amendment is slated for the July 6 meeting.

The code changes being presented aim to create more housing variety in Glenwood Springs. The current code requires a parcel of three acres has two types of housing and a parcel of six acres has at least three types of housing.

“The application of this code allows for projects to provide minimal variety to meet the standard,” the staff report states. “For example, a project with 100 multifamily units could provide a single duplex to meet the standard as there is no minimum percentage for application.”

The amended code language from staff includes putting a 10% threshold on type of housing, and changing the language for variety code. Council amended unit sizes to be lower than staff and Planning & Zoning originally presented. New language states:

Projects including 20 units would need to provide a minimum of two housing types.

Projects including 40 units would need to provide a minimum of three housing types.

Projects including 800 units would need to provide a minimum of four housing types.

The current code includes five types of housing: detached single-family homes, accessory dwelling units, duplexes, single-family townhouses or more than two-family, or townhouse dwellings.

Amendments to the code include three new housing types:

1. 100% of units are resident occupied in Glenwood Springs or the 81601 area code.

2. 70% of the total number of units deed restricted to an average of 100% Area Median Income (AMI).

3. Three different bedroom count configurations. Each bedroom type shall be a minimum of 10% of the total dwelling units.

Exceptions in the amended language include for developments that allow 100% AMI deed restricted housing.

“Reducing barriers to these types of rare projects ensures deeper affordability for units being developed in Glenwood Springs,” the staff report states.

Code amendments do propose a fee-in-lieu option for developers, proposing the funding goes to a possible buy down program for workforce housing which could be included with 2C funding.

Short-term rental license fees

The city will vote on final approval for a short-term rental fee increase. Permit fees would be increased from $500 to $600 for a permit, and from $300 to $400 for a renewal. It would also increase the permit fee of an accessory tourist rental, which is a single-room rental, from $300 to $360 and the renewal from $150 to $180.

The reason for the increase is to cover the costs of processing and time worked by the city, which processes the permits in-house. Permits end and renew on a single date and run on a two-year cycle.

Update on economic development incentives

Staff will be presenting on various economic incentive programs, focusing on the General Improvement District, loan programs and other various city rebates, according to the staff report.

Staff will also be presenting new possibilities