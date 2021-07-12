Glenwood Springs City Council to meet in-person for Thursday’s meeting

The Glenwood Springs City Council will meet in-person Thursday for the first time since March of 2020 for their regular city council meeting, according to a news release.

Public meetings for other city boards and commissions will gradually return to in-person meetings as well, a news release states.

“City Council, Board and Commission meetings and work sessions are public meetings and are open to the public,” the release states.

“At the beginning of each regular meeting, there is a time for public comment for items not appearing on the agenda. Meeting recordings and virtual participation for presenters and the public will continue to be available only for regular city council meetings and for planning and zoning commission meetings.”

Bryana Starbuck, spokesperson for the city, said there will still be an option for the public to participate virtually.

“In terms of remote participation, the two (types of meetings) we’re going to continue that remote participation are remote city council meetings and planning and zoning meetings,” Starbuck said.

The city’s information technology team is still working through getting the city council chambers equipped for hybrid in-person and virtual meetings.

“We’re not through all those upgrades,” Starbuck added.

Mayor Jonathan Godes said he’s looking forward to getting back to meeting in-person, noting that doing so allows the city council and staff to better serve Glenwood Springs residents.

“There’s just a lot of relational stuff you lose when you’re not in person,” Godes said.

“We can get things done better for everybody. I think it will help, it will be great.”

Anticipated Schedule for Resuming In-Person Meetings: This list is current as of July 12. As each group determines dates and location for resuming in-person meetings, updates will be made at http://www.cogs.us/calendar . To sign up for alerts when new meetings or agendas are added, subscribe to updates at http://www.cogs.us/NotifyMe . • Airport Commission – In-person meetings resume Aug. 19 at 7:30 a.m. at the Community Center. • Arts & Culture Board – In-person meetings resume on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center. • City Council – In-person meetings resume Thursday in City Council Chambers. • Downtown Development Authority – Anticipated to resume in-person meetings beginning Aug. 17. • Financial Advisory Board – To be determined. • Historic Preservation Commission – In-person meetings resume on Sep. 13 at 5:15 p.m. in City Hall. • Housing Commission – In-person meetings resume Monday at 4 p.m. in City Hall. • Parks & Recreation Commission – In-person meetings resume on Aug. 4 at the Community Center. • Planning & Zoning Commission – July 20 work session will meet in person. The July 27 regular meeting will be virtual. Regular in-person meetings begin Aug. 24. • River Commission – Anticipated to resume in-person meetings Aug. 4 in City Hall. • Tourism Promotion Board – In-person meetings resume with the Sep. 15 meeting at 10 a.m. in the City Hall Third Floor Conference Room. • Transportation Commission – Anticipated to resume in-person meetings Aug. 10. • Urban Renewal Authority Board – Next in-person meeting scheduled for Sep. 16 at 11:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers. • Victim Assistance & Law Enforcement – To be determined. • Volunteer Firefighter Pension Board – To be determined.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.