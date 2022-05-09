Glenwood Springs City Council to partner with Habitat for Humanity on housing projects

Glenwood Springs City Council approved two Habitat for Humanity proposals for housing projects Thursday, which are slated for construction on city property.

Two parcels, located at Airport Road and the intersection of Eighth Street and Midland Avenue, were previously identified by city staff as potential sites for affordable housing projects.

Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork was the only applicant to respond to the city’s request for proposals at either location.

The nonprofit organization proposed building six one-bedrooms and two two-bedrooms condominium units at Eighth Street and Midland Avenue as well as 14 three-bedroom townhomes along Airport Road.

All the proposed residences would be purchasable at rates far below market values; however, potential buyers would be selected by Habitat through an application process based on factors dictated by City Council.

The condominiums could be listed for about $250,000 (about $113,000 below estimated construction costs), and the townhomes could be listed at about $475,000 (estimated to be $150,000 less than anticipated construction costs), Economic and Community Development Assistant Director Hannah Klausman said.

Comparable nearby condo units on the private market have recently sold or are listed at prices ranging from $405,000-$476,000, Klausman added. And similarly sized townhomes in the area typically range in prices from $500,000-$829,000, she said.

Answering questions from council members during the regular council meeting, Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork President Gail Schwartz said the residences could remain deed-restricted in perpetuity, but the details of the restrictions would be worked out between the council and Habitat in future meetings.

During public comments, Glenwood Springs resident Don Gillespie told council the property at Eighth Street and Midland Avenue was purchased by the city in 2005 to ease traffic concerns in the area, and building residences on the location would be counterproductive.

“I’m all for affordable housing,” Gillespie said. “But that’s not what that property was bought for. I hate to see this particular piece of property used for housing.”

Gary Vick, a part-time Glenwood Springs resident, applauded City Council for proactively seeking a solution to the area’s affordable housing needs, rather than relying on private developers’ dedicating a percentage of their projects to limited affordable housing units.

Council member Marco Dehm made two motions, approving the project proposals and waiving about $400,000 in development fees, with seconds from council members Paula Stepp and Shelley Kaup.

Both motions were passed 6-1, with Council Member Tony Hershey voting against both.

