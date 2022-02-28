Glenwood Springs City Council to welcome new member, talk water infrastructure
Newly appointed Glenwood Springs City Council member Marco Dehm is slated to be sworn in Thursday, during the council’s regular session.
The city council’s Thursday agenda kicks off with a morning work session focused on historic water planning and water model results.
The discussion could include the fiscal impact of previous water rate increases and setting goals to preserve and improve the city’s water infrastructure.
Following along the water theme, the council’s regular agenda starts off in earnest with an executive session, during which the city attorney is slated to give council members legal advice regarding the Mitchell Cooper Water System.
Mitchell Cooper is a small, independent water district within Glenwood Springs city limits, according to city documents. The water system originated as a ditch company, which evolved into a domestic water and irrigation supplier, named The Mitchell-Cooper Ditch and Pipeline Company.
Council could also consider proposals to redistrict the city’s wards, in an attempt to account for 424 additional housing units approved or under construction in Ward 1, which Dehm was appointed to represent.
If the council were to move forward with ward redistricting, a process permitted by the city’s charter, city staff reported council members would need to take action Thursday to ensure the new districts were in place a year prior to the city’s next general election, April 2023.
In other business, the council is slated to review an update on the city’s Community Broadband Fiber to the Home project. Originally slated for completion in 2021, the project was delayed as a result of supply chain issues, COVID-related labor shortages and a challenging learning curve with the city’s existing electric infrastructure, city documents reported.
The project could be completed this year, according to city staff.
Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.
