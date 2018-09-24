Glenwood Springs city crews begin work on Three-Mile Creek shoreline project

The Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation Department will begin restoration work Monday along the Roaring Fork River at the confluence of Three Mile Creek.

According to a news release from the city, the work will involve the addition of boulders to stabilize the shoreline in this area and protect against future erosion.

The Atkinson Trail is expected to remain open during this work, which will last approximately two weeks. Work crews will be hauling rocks to the shoreline by way of the Atkinson Trail with flaggers in front of and behind the equipment.

The city advises pedestrians and bicyclists to use caution around flaggers and equipment on the trail.