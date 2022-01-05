Glenwood Springs city hall closes temporarily starting Thursday





Glenwood Springs City Hall is temporarily closing starting Thursday, a city official said in a Wednesday news release.

Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa said current surges in COVID-19 cases prompted the city to temporarily shutter city hall to walk-in services. Although all services offered by the city will continue, some will now be conducted through virtual and drop-off services, the news release states.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our community and employees,” Figueroa stated in the release. “Locally, the positivity rate is more than 25% and we expect there is some lag in testing due to the holidays. This step aims to minimize areas of potential spread and protect our work capacity to continue city services amongst staffing crunches.”

With new protocols being in place through January, people can pay utility bills and other fees online, by mail or at the city’s drop-off box located outside city hall or in the parking lot drop box on the west side of the building.

Customers are encouraged to set up automatic direct debit payments. For more information, visit http://www.cogs.us/Pay or call 970-384-6455, the release states.

“City hall employees will continue to work from City Hall with the indoor masking protocol in place,” the release states.

The Glenwood Springs Community Center will remain open with in-door mask requirements in place. Police administrative services are open by appointment, the release states. For non-emergency inquiries, the Police Department can be reached at 970-384-6500.

The Community Development and Engineering permit desks will continue to serve customers through digital submissions or by appointment similarly to previous COVID protocols, the release states. You can reach the Community Development Department at 970-384-6450.

MUNICIPAL COURT

All January court dates will be by phone. Defendants should call in beginning at 7:45 a.m. on their scheduled court date to 970-384-6530, the release states.

“If the lines are busy, please hang up and keep trying as the lines may get backed up. defendants are still required to appear by phone, on their scheduled court date and must call in as the municipal court will not call you on your court date,” the release states. “If you need to discuss your case or court date, please contact the court prior to the court date. When court is in session, a Spanish interpreter is available.

JANUARY PUBLIC MEETINGS

All city public meetings with more than 10 people will be held via virtual conference only for the month of January, the release states.

“This includes city council and all city board and commission meetings,” the release states. “The public can find conference call information on the agendas for each meeting, which are posted at City Hall and online at http://www.cogs.us . Public meetings can be attended via Zoom or by calling in with the conference information.”