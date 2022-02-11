Glenwood Springs city hall, municipal court, other services reopen Monday to in-person business

Citing the continued downward trend of COVID cases in Garfield County, Glenwood Springs City Hall and other facilities will re-open to in-person business on Monday, a city news release states.

City hall will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Self-screening and disposable masks are available at City Hall entrances in addition to public health reminders throughout the building,” the release states. “Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to seek testing and to utilize City services remotely. Masks will not be required indoors but are strongly recommended and encouraged.”

Public Meetings

Glenwood Springs City Council and City boards and commissions will also return to meeting in-person. Meeting information can be found online at http://www.cogs.us/calendar .

Municipal Court

Beginning Monday, all Court sessions are in person at City Hall beginning at 8 a.m. Court office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Court Administrator Robin Bustad at 970-384-6530 or robin.bustad@cogs.us for more information. Additional information can be found at https://cogs.us/172/Municipal-Court .