Glenwood Springs City Hall open to public during limited hours this week
Glenwood Springs City Hall is reopening to the public from 8 a.m. to noon this week, following an extended closure resulting from the pandemic.
The limited hours are temporary, and if all goes well, hours will be extended beginning next week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., City Manager Debra Figueroa said.
“This is the biggest step we’ve taken yet,” Figueroa said of transitioning out of pandemic-related restrictions to allow more public interactions in person.
No appointments are necessary, and anyone can walk in if they need information or assistance with city-related services.
Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.
