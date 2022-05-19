Glenwood Springs city manager announces resignation

After six years as Glenwood Springs city manager, Debra Figueroa is hanging up her public sector hat and heading for a new opportunity in the private sector.

Figueroa announced her resignation Thursday during the City Council’s regular session, stating her last day as city manager would be July 8. She is slated to join Sustainable Strategies DC, a grant writing and advocacy firm with offices in Colorado.

“It’s great for Debra, but it’s a sad day for the city,” Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman said. “She’s put together a phenomenal staff, and it’s going to be tough to replace her.”

Appointed as city manager in 2016, Figueroa led the city through the replacement of the 27th Street Bridge, reconstruction of South Midland Avenue, construction of the West Midland Trail, enhancement of the shorelines at Two Rivers and Veltus parks, completion of the Eighth Street Connection, transition to 100% renewable electric energy and water infrastructure improvements following the Grizzly Creek Fire and subsequent debris flows, a city news release states.

“I am privileged to have served as city manager for Glenwood Springs,” Figueroa said in a news release. “We have a wonderful community, and I am so proud of the incredible work that my staff has achieved over the last six years to rebuild and transform our infrastructure, bring broadband fiber to residents, improve our parks and open space and position the community for a resilient future.”

Under Figueroa’s leadership, the South Bridge project design phase reached 100% completion, and the city drafted a strong application for federal funding, a news release states.

“It has been great to work with Debra,” Council Member Shelley Kaup said. “She served the city with immense dedication and integrity. She brought a positive, can-do attitude to all the work.”

Figueroa also led the city as thousands of everyday commuters across the region were affected by the largest planned detour in U.S. history with Colorado Department of Transportation’s Grand Avenue Bridge replacement.

“We truly do wish her all the best,” Council Member Ingrid Wussow said. “This is a great opportunity for her. She sparkles when she is helping others achieve their best.”

Council Member Tony Hershey said Figueroa’s new position at Sustainable Strategies DC sounded like an exciting opportunity.

“I wish her the best,” Hershey said.

Mayor Jonathan Godes said he would miss the opportunity to work with Figueroa on a day-to-day basis, but he was heartened by the fact her new job would allow her to remain in the community.

“We’re losing a friend and a huge supporter of the city, staff and council,” Godes said. “She’s been fantastic for staff, City Council and the residents. She’s an amazing person, and she’s leaving an amazing legacy.”

City Council will announce in the next few weeks how it plans to fill the position, a news release states.

