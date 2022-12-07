Glenwood Springs city manager search narrows to three, again

The city of Glenwood Springs on Wednesday announced three new finalists in its city manager search, with another community meet up slated for early January.

Doug Gerber, Beverli Marshall and Rachel Oys are the three finalists named in this round of searches, according to a news release from the city.

After the initial round conducted by the city, council decided to not choose any of the prior finalists, in an attempt to find candidates who council felt were more qualified for the position.

The second round included 31 applicants from across the nation for the position. The search was conducted by KRW Associates, along with city staff. The total cost of both searches including legal fees is $38,000, contrary to the original version of a prior article breaking down the cost.

Here is some information about the three selected finalists.

Doug Gerber from Silver Lake, Kansas

Gerber is a client manager with the JEO Consulting Group, coordinating with different municipalities across Kansas. He previously served with the Kansas Governor’s Office of Recovery and served with cities inside the state including Topeka, Goodland, Beloit, and Manhattan, and with Kent County, Michigan. He holds a Masters of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, both from Kansas State University

Beverli Marshall from La Quinta, California

Marshal is a general manager for the Sanitary District in Indio, California. She previously worked with wastewater organizations in the city of Orinda, CA, the city of Berkley, CA and the San Francisco Housing Authority, giving her 25 years of experience working with local government agencies. She holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Alliant International University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Alaska and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University. She is also recognized as a Credentialed Manager by the International City/County Manager Association.

Rachel Oys from Eagle, Colorado

Oys is an organizational development consultant for governments and nonprofits. She has previously worked with the Cordillera Metro District, Eagle County, LiveWell Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health. Oys holds a Juris Doctorate, a Master of Public Policy and a Bachelor of Arts, all from the University of Denver.

Meet and greet with the finalists

The finalists are scheduled to visit Glenwood Springs and be available to meet with the public from 6-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

The public is invited to attend the casual meet and greet to chat with the finalists and ask them questions.

The city manager runs the daily operations of the city.

The position holds a lot of power in the city, acting as a CEO for Glenwood Springs city government. Once meeting with the finalists, residents are encouraged to share their feedback with the city council.

City staff will be offering interpretation for Spanish or American Sign Language, by request ahead of time with city Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck, at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us or 970-384-6441.

City Council plans to formally appoint the new city manager in January.

This is the second round of searches, after council rejected the first three finalists in the initial search, which had included the previous assistant city manager for Glenwood Springs, Jen Ooton. Ooton has since taken a job as the Senior Project Manager for the city of Aspen.