Glenwood Springs city manager search narrows to three finalists

The city of Glenwood Springs this week narrowed its city manager search to three finalists.

Glenwood Springs’ city manager Debra Figueroa left in early July, leaving the position open for the past month and a half. The city has been searching for her replacement, and has stayed on schedule to announce their three finalists, John Craig of Mono County, California; Joe Neeb of Roswell, N.M.; and Jennifer Ooton of Glenwood Springs.

The city manager is appointed by Glenwood Springs City Council, and will be responsible for all of the day-to-day operations and administration of the city.

The public will have the opportunity to meet them from 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road. Residents and any members of the public are invited to meet the candidates and ask questions in a casual setting.

“We are excited to be engaged in this process to select a city manager that is the right fit to serve the Glenwood Springs community,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “Be part of this hiring process, meet the candidates and provide City Council with your feedback.”

The city received 24 applications for the position. The city conducted and narrowed the nationwide search with the help of the executive search firm KRW Associates.

Here are the finalists and their bios, according to a press release from the city of Glenwood Springs.

John Craig – Mono County, California

John Craig currently serves as Assistant County Administrative Officer for Mono County located in Mammoth Lakes, California. He previously served in city and county manager and deputy manager roles for the City of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Talbot County, Maryland; and Barre, Vermont. Craig has a Master’s degree in Public Policy and Administration from Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs in New York City and has been recognized as a credentialed manager by the International City/County Manager Association.

Joe Neeb – Roswell, New Mexico

Joe Neeb is currently serving as the city manager of Roswell. He has 24 years of experience as a chief administrative officer for several municipalities including Spearfish, S.D., and town manager in three Indiana towns — Dyer, Fortville and Morristown. Neeb is recognized as a certified economic developer with the International Economic Development Council. He holds a master’s degree focused in business administration and management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Jennifer Ooton – Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Jennifer Ooton is currently the assistant city manager for Glenwood Springs. She has been in that position for the past five years and is primarily responsible for economic and community development. Ooton has 12 years of local government experience and previously worked for the city of Lafayette, where she was responsible for public information, community development and also served as the director of the Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority and downtown coordinator. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Science Degree in journalism from the University of Colorado.