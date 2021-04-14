Glenwood Springs city staff volunteering at Valley View vaccine clinic Thursday

Glenwood Springs city staff will be volunteering their time to help with Valley View Hospital’s vaccine clinic on Thursday.

To schedule an appointment, go to https://www.vvh.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/ .

Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa said city staff will be staffing the first part of the volunteer effort on Thursday morning.

“I’ve signed us up to support them through the next eight clinics and some firefighters will help give shots,” Figueroa said.

The vaccine appointments are for the Pfizer vaccine.

The second dose is slated for Friday, May 7 at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. “You must be able to make your second dose appointment as the hospital cannot accommodate alternative scheduling.

For additional scheduling assistance, call 970-384-7632 Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An appointment is required to receive a vaccine at Valley View. No walk-ins are allowed. If you do not meet the eligibility criteria or your criteria cannot be verified, your appointment may be cancelled. Vaccines at Valley View are administered at no charge.

