Glenwood Springs city street projects slated for spring and summer 2023

Once temperatures warm and stabilize, expect to see Glenwood Springs city streets crews out doing regular road maintenance and preparing for some larger street repair projects.

Some of the initial maintenance work is to include asphalt patches and striping, as needed.

“Drainage, proper roadway section design, and proper testing of the materials during construction makes for a long-lasting road,” Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said in a news release announcing the city’s lineup of street projects for this spring and summer.

Here’s the rundown:

Asphalt projects — Cisar Court, Blake Avenue (Walmart to the former gate) and Centennial Street

This year, the city plans to replace asphalt on Cisar Court, mill and overlay Blake Avenue from the Walmart south parking lot to the old Blake Gate location. Near Two Rivers Park, the city also plans to reconstruct Centennial Street and the intersection of Centennial and Devereux Road.

The Centennial Street project is slated to begin the week of March 27, with asphalt replacement the week of April 3.

In addition, the city plans to lift the Devereux Bridge on March 22, closing the bridge that day, to install the last four bridge bearing pads.

The city also anticipates the completion of the paving on Red Valley Drive in West Glenwood, and the paving of the parking stalls along Mount Sopris Drive in Glenwood Park by the Red Cliff Apartments.

Replacement of Lincolnwood Drive east of Sayre Park has been moved to the 2024 project list, but city staff will continue to look for opportunities to add this back to the 2023 list depending on the status of other projects and funds, the news release states.

Wulfsohn Road, East Meadows and West Meadows Roads (Glenwood Meadows)

Large-scale removal and replacement projects along most of Wulfsohn Road and all of East-West Meadows Roads is slated to be completed as much as possible this summer.

The work is to include a proper roadway section designed by a geotechnical engineer going back in place, removal of a significant portion of the smaller concrete island areas, some sidewalk areas, concreting of all bus pads, removal of some internal decorative islands, replacement of as many crossings as possible and correction of multiple storm water chases through the internal islands, the city release states.

Coordination with the adjacent residents and businesses will be vital to the project’s success, city officials said. To receive project updates, contact Bryana Starbuck via email at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us or by phone at 970-384-6441.

Red Mountain North Phase 1

This project is a full road reconstruction in the Red Mountain North Neighborhood at Red Mountain Drive and West Ninth Street. It is to include new sidewalks, curb and gutter, water system, added fire hydrants, new water services, curb stops and sewer system.

Phase I includes the area from the single lane bridge north toward Yampah Mountain High School, with the intention of construction beginning by May.

Mount Sopris Drive

This summer crews will address drainage and parking issues with new curb and gutter and a small storm sewer system, adding a raised pedestrian crossing to Sopris Elementary and ball fields and pave the parking area and the access to the adjacent residential areas.

Shoulder work could begin prior to school summer break, but most work is slated to happen while school is out for the summer.

Access line breaks

City staff is working through design and permitting with the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to build two access line breaks on Interstate 70 to allow a crossing from State Highway 6 to I-70 eastbound at Storm King Drive and West First Street.

That project is anticipated to be constructed this spring/summer, and the crossing at West First Street is slated for construction in 2024.

Blake Avenue design

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024, most likely from 24th to 27th Street, including Blake Avenue, 24th and 26th street rebuilds.

“The whole stretch of Blake Avenue north of Walmart is in bad shape and no amount of crack seal or chip and seal will solve it,” Langhorst said. “By redesigning with community input and then reconstructing we can build a better road. The construction will start in phases, most likely in 2024. Until then, we will keep filling those potholes and completing larger patches where necessary.”

Ongoing Projects on the Open Gov tab of the City’s website .