Glenwood Springs Community Center temporarily closes due to COVID-19

The Glenwood Springs Community Center will be closed through at least Saturday after an employee displayed symptoms of COVID-19, a city news release states.

“Currently, the City is treating the employee, who works at the Community Center as presumptive positive,” the release states. “Community Center members are not believed to have been exposed.”

As recommended by public health guidelines, the employee will quarantine, along with “others in their immediate work area.”

Garfield County Public Health is conducting contact tracing for all individuals who may have been in contact with the employee. Anyone with questions should contact the public health office at 970-945-6614 in Glenwood Springs or 970-625-5200 in Rifle.

“The Community Center will be closed through Saturday to accommodate reduced staffing due to precautionary isolation while Garfield County Public Health conducts contact tracing,” the release states. “The Community Center may extend the closure depending on Garfield County Public Health quarantine recommendations.”

Check city social media or http://www.glenwoodrec.com for the most up-to-date info on reopening.

“We’re working closely with Garfield County Public Health and the City of Glenwood Springs Fire Department Infection Control Officer, to protect the safety of our staff and patrons,” Parks Director Brian Smith said in the release. “We will reopen the Community Center as soon as we can safely do so.”